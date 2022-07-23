Miguelón | TdF-guide etappe 20 (+)

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Miguelón
Miguel Indurain, kanskje tempodisiplinens ypperste eksponent.
Juli 23, 2022
For et bilde. For en rytter. Miguel Indurain, kanskje tempodisiplinens ypperste eksponent. En tittel han kanskje levde opp til i 1994 på tempoen mellom Périgueux og Bergerac, der en viss Lance Armstrong ble nærmest blåst av veien da giganten fra...