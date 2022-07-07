 Fabers bragd i Longwy ble hjulpet av cognac | TdF-guide etappe 6 (+)
Tour de France

Drakk seg brisen på cognac og vant Tour de France-etappe

De lager ikke sykkelryttere som "Kjempen fra Colombes" lenger.

Juli 07, 2022
Jarle Fredagsvik Foto: Pressesport

Pappa Jean-François Faber var fra Luxembourg, men sønnen François ble født i Aulnay-sur-Iton, Normandie. Han ble tildelt pass fra storhertugdømmet, men levde hele sitt liv på den andre siden av grensen og anså seg selv som fransk. Han hadde en...

