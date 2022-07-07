Fabers bragd i Longwy ble hjulpet av cognac | TdF-guide etappe 6 (+)

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Drakk seg brisen på cognac og vant Tour de France-etappe
De lager ikke sykkelryttere som "Kjempen fra Colombes" lenger.
Juli 07, 2022
Pappa Jean-François Faber var fra Luxembourg, men sønnen François ble født i Aulnay-sur-Iton, Normandie. Han ble tildelt pass fra storhertugdømmet, men levde hele sitt liv på den andre siden av grensen og anså seg selv som fransk. Han hadde en...