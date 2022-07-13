Den glemte giganten | TdF-guide etappe 11 (+)

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Den glemte giganten
Joël Pelier hadde en kort, intens og dramatisk karriere i Tour de France. På Col du Granon, giganten i Alpene, kollapset han og ble lagt i koma.
Juli 13, 2022
Hjelperytteren Joël Pelier hadde en kort, intens og dramatisk karriere i Tour de France. På Col du Granon, giganten i Alpene, kollapset han og ble lagt i koma. I debuten havnet han i håndgemeng med rittlederen, selveste Bernard Hinault. Men...