Den glemte giganten | TdF-guide etappe 11 (+)

Tour de France

Den glemte giganten

Joël Pelier hadde en kort, intens og dramatisk karriere i Tour de France. På Col du Granon, giganten i Alpene, kollapset han og ble lagt i koma.

Juli 13, 2022
Espen J. Lee Foto: Pressesport

Hjelperytteren Joël Pelier hadde en kort, intens og dramatisk karriere i Tour de France. På Col du Granon, giganten i Alpene, kollapset han og ble lagt i koma. I debuten havnet han i håndgemeng med rittlederen, selveste Bernard Hinault. Men...

