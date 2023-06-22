ORBEA Orca M30 - Sykkel

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
ORBEA Orca M30
Juni 22, 2023
Som selskap har Orbea eksistert helt siden 1840. De produserte våpen i de urolige tider som Spania befant seg i. De utviklet god kunnskap på bearbeideing av stålrør, så veien til sykkelrammer var ikke lang. På slutten av 1920-tallet startet...