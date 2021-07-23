Close Form Button

SØK

475 Views
Ritt

Norges håp er alle OL-debutanter: – Vi er ikke her bare for å lære

Lagleder Hans Falk sier at OL-syklistene har gode sjanser.

Juli 23, 2021
Skrevet av:

Sykkelmagasinet

De norske OL-syklistene på landevei vil ikke spille seg selv for mye opp tross gode sesonger for sine lag. Lagleder Hans Falk sier at de har gode sjanser. Den norske troppen til landeveissyklingen i OL består av Katrine Aalerud (26),...

VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?

  • 1 ÅRS ABONNEMENT

    - FIRE UTGAVER AV MAGASINET I POSTEN

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 499
    Bestill

  • 1 ÅRS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 399
    Bestill

  • 1 MÅNEDS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 39
    Bestill

Er du allerede abonnent?

ABONNER PÅ NYHETSBREVET

For å se hvordan vi bruker din informasjon, ta en titt på vår Personvernerklæring.