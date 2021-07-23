This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Norges håp er alle OL-debutanter: – Vi er ikke her bare for å lære
Lagleder Hans Falk sier at OL-syklistene har gode sjanser.
Juli 23, 2021
De norske OL-syklistene på landevei vil ikke spille seg selv for mye opp tross gode sesonger for sine lag. Lagleder Hans Falk sier at de har gode sjanser. Den norske troppen til landeveissyklingen i OL består av Katrine Aalerud (26),...
