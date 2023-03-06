 - Vi trenger strengt tatt litt flere sykkellag i Norge - Sykkel
– Vi trenger strengt tatt litt flere sykkellag i Norge

Trym Holther ble proff alt som 18-åring. I år har hatt steget ned og flagget ut til Colombia.

Mars 06, 2023
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik

Navn: Trym Holther Alder: 19 år Fra: Askim i Østfold Ryttertype: Tempo/allround Lag: GW Shimano-Sidermec Lagets base: Medellin, Colombia Satser fra: Oslo Trym Holther skiller seg litt ut på denne lista fordi han faktisk var sykkelproff allerede i 2022. Den...

