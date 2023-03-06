- Vi trenger strengt tatt litt flere sykkellag i Norge - Sykkel

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
– Vi trenger strengt tatt litt flere sykkellag i Norge
Trym Holther ble proff alt som 18-åring. I år har hatt steget ned og flagget ut til Colombia.
Mars 06, 2023
Navn: Trym Holther Alder: 19 år Fra: Askim i Østfold Ryttertype: Tempo/allround Lag: GW Shimano-Sidermec Lagets base: Medellin, Colombia Satser fra: Oslo Trym Holther skiller seg litt ut på denne lista fordi han faktisk var sykkelproff allerede i 2022. Den...