Takket nei Coop-Repsol - reiste utenlands - Sykkel

Takket nei Coop-Repsol – reiste utenlands
- Gleder meg til å få et program med mer fokus mot kuperte løyper.
Mars 07, 2023
Navn: Martin Tjøtta Alder: 21 år Fra: Bærum Ryttertype: Klatrer/puncheur Lag: Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme Satser fra: Bourg, Frankrike Lagets base: Bourg Martin Tjøtta vant Sundvolden Grand Prix i fjor og plasserte seg helt opp på 4.-plass ”proffenes” fellesstart under NM...