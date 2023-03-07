 Takket nei Coop-Repsol - reiste utenlands - Sykkel
Close Form Button

SØK

524 Views
Profiler

Takket nei Coop-Repsol – reiste utenlands

- Gleder meg til å få et program med mer fokus mot kuperte løyper.

Mars 07, 2023
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik

Navn: Martin Tjøtta Alder: 21 år Fra: Bærum Ryttertype: Klatrer/puncheur Lag: Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme Satser fra: Bourg, Frankrike Lagets base: Bourg Martin Tjøtta vant Sundvolden Grand Prix i fjor og plasserte seg helt opp på 4.-plass ”proffenes” fellesstart under NM...

Logg Inn

Er du allerede abonnent?

  • 1 ÅRS ABONNEMENT

    - FIRE UTGAVER AV MAGASINET I POSTEN

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 549
    Bestill
    Kjøp nå med

  • 1 ÅRS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 499
    Bestill
    Kjøp nå med

  • 1 MÅNEDS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    - PRØV 1 MÅNED GRATIS

    Kr 49
    Bestill
Sett ditt passord for digital lesetilgang

Følg oss på sosiale medier

ABONNER PÅ NYHETSBREVET

For å se hvordan vi bruker din informasjon, ta en titt på vår Personvernerklæring.