Hjernesterk
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg ankom NTG i Bærum med advarsel fra sin egen mor. Seks år senere har den samme standhaftigheten gjort ham til utenlandsproff.
Januar 06, 2022
«Mamma har stått på servicelinja i 30 år. Først med storebroren min (Anders), og så rett over på meg og Filip,» sier Jonas Iversby Hvideberg med et smil. Guttungen fra Rolvsøy har blitt stor. I høst flyttet han inn i...
