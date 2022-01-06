Close Form Button

SØK

115 Views
Profiler

Hjernesterk

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg ankom NTG i Bærum med advarsel fra sin egen mor. Seks år senere har den samme standhaftigheten gjort ham til utenlandsproff.

Januar 06, 2022
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik Foto: Sykkelmagasinet, Mario Stiehl, WordUp Projects

«Mamma har stått på servicelinja i 30 år. Først med storebroren min (Anders), og så rett over på meg og Filip,» sier Jonas Iversby Hvideberg med et smil. Guttungen fra Rolvsøy har blitt stor. I høst flyttet han inn i...

VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?

  • 1 ÅRS ABONNEMENT

    - FIRE UTGAVER AV MAGASINET I POSTEN

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 549
    Bestill

  • 1 ÅRS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 499
    Bestill

  • 1 MÅNEDS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    - PRØV 1 MÅNED GRATIS

    Kr 49
    Bestill

Er du allerede abonnent?

Følg oss på sosiale medier

ABONNER PÅ NYHETSBREVET

For å se hvordan vi bruker din informasjon, ta en titt på vår Personvernerklæring.