 Uno-X: Tour de Franceinvitasjonen er bare starten på noe enda større - Sykkel
Uno-X: Tour de Franceinvitasjonen er bare starten på noe enda større

- Skal vi klare å bygge opp et WorldTour-lag noen gang, må det være nå, sier Kurt Asle Arvesen.

April 28, 2023
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik

(Sykkelmagasinet Gruppetto): Juli måned vil trolig utløse den største norske valfartinga til Frankrike siden Thor Hushovd og Edvald Boasson-Hagen herjet under ”Tour de Norvége” for snart 12 år tilbake. For henholdsvis Team Garmin Cervélo og Team Sky fløy de to...

