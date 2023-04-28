Uno-X: Tour de Franceinvitasjonen er bare starten på noe enda større - Sykkel

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Uno-X: Tour de Franceinvitasjonen er bare starten på noe enda større
- Skal vi klare å bygge opp et WorldTour-lag noen gang, må det være nå, sier Kurt Asle Arvesen.
April 28, 2023
(Sykkelmagasinet Gruppetto): Juli måned vil trolig utløse den største norske valfartinga til Frankrike siden Thor Hushovd og Edvald Boasson-Hagen herjet under ”Tour de Norvége” for snart 12 år tilbake. For henholdsvis Team Garmin Cervélo og Team Sky fløy de to...