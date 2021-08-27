This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Uno-X avtale skapte usikkerhet rundt VM-oppdraget
Gino Van Oudenhove fikk fikk Kristoffs VM-velsignelse til å lede de norske troppene i Belgia.
August 27, 2021
- Når VM går i Belgia, er vi veldig glade for at Gino takket ja til oppdraget. Han kjenner til alle bakkene og veiene der. Han kan det inn og ut. I tillegg sitter han daglig med ansvar for å...
