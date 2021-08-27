Close Form Button

SØK

767 Views
Sykkel+

Uno-X avtale skapte usikkerhet rundt VM-oppdraget

Gino Van Oudenhove fikk fikk Kristoffs VM-velsignelse til å lede de norske troppene i Belgia.

August 27, 2021
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik Foto: Pressesport

- Når VM går i Belgia, er vi veldig glade for at Gino takket ja til oppdraget. Han kjenner til alle bakkene og veiene der. Han kan det inn og ut. I tillegg sitter han daglig med ansvar for å...

VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?

  • 1 ÅRS ABONNEMENT

    - FIRE UTGAVER AV MAGASINET I POSTEN

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 499
    Bestill

  • 1 ÅRS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 399
    Bestill

  • 1 MÅNEDS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 39
    Bestill

Er du allerede abonnent?

ABONNER PÅ NYHETSBREVET

For å se hvordan vi bruker din informasjon, ta en titt på vår Personvernerklæring.