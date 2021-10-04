This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Kunsten å være kul
Oktober 04, 2021
I MILLENNIUM KLARTE MAN seg uten øyebeskyttelse for solen. Ikke fordi solen skinte lysere i det 20. århundre enn tidligere tider. Men snarere som følge av menneskeskapt teknologi som innhentet evolusjonen og sto i fare for å blende sansene våre....
