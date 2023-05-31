 Il tempo gigante - Sykkel
Close Form Button

SØK

218 Views
Sykkel+

Il tempo gigante

Tungvektsduellen mellom Primoz Roglic og Remco Evenepoel. En duell som både startes og avsluttes i kamp mot klokka.

Mai 31, 2023
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik

Cronometro er et stikkord for årets Giro d’Italia, og mer enn sju mils temposykling underveis var nok til å sikre at både Remco Evenepoel og Primoz Roglic blir å finne på startstreken i Abruzzoregionen. Rittet skal konkluderes via både Appenninene,...

Logg Inn

Er du allerede abonnent?

  • 1 ÅRS ABONNEMENT

    - FIRE UTGAVER AV MAGASINET I POSTEN

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 599
    Bestill

  • 1 ÅRS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    Kr 549
    Bestill

  • 1 MÅNEDS DIGITALT ABONNEMENT

    - TILGANG TIL DIGITALE MAGASINER

    - FULL TILGANG TIL DIGITALT INNHOLD

    - PRØV 1 MÅNED GRATIS

    Kr 49
    Bestill
Sett ditt passord for digital lesetilgang

Følg oss på sosiale medier

ABONNER PÅ NYHETSBREVET

For å se hvordan vi bruker din informasjon, ta en titt på vår Personvernerklæring.