Il tempo gigante - Sykkel

Il tempo gigante
Tungvektsduellen mellom Primoz Roglic og Remco Evenepoel. En duell som både startes og avsluttes i kamp mot klokka.
Mai 31, 2023
Cronometro er et stikkord for årets Giro d’Italia, og mer enn sju mils temposykling underveis var nok til å sikre at både Remco Evenepoel og Primoz Roglic blir å finne på startstreken i Abruzzoregionen. Rittet skal konkluderes via både Appenninene,...