Emilia Romagna - Sykkel

Emilia Romagna
Hvorfor snakker alle om Toscana - Det er hit du bør ta turen.
Mai 28, 2023
Hva er det med Lufthansa? For fjerde gang på rad stemmer ikke klokka med avgangstidene til tyskerne. Hvem fant på noe som het “Tysk punktlighet? " Èn time forsinket fra Gardermoen med én times transit i Frankfurt. Det virker ikke...