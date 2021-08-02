This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Eiking: Dette kostet meg podiet i Clasica San Sebastian
August 02, 2021
Odd Christian Eiking kom i mål med de beste og tok en sjuendeplass i San Sebastian-klassikeren. Han mener pallsjansen røk på en lei måte. Eiking kom i mål sammen med de største favorittene, og hadde Julian Alaphilippe på plassen foran...
VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?