Brosteinsdirektøren - Sykkelmagasinet (+)

– I 2025 er vi nødt til å være klare

Gino Van Oudenhove gir seg ikke før Uno-X er stabilisert som en maktfaktor i klassikerne.

Oktober 25, 2022
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik Foto: Sjur Martin Kleppan

FLANDERN, 2022. Uno-X Pro Cycling hadde invitert til sykkelfest. Anledningen var profflagets debut i Flandern rundt, kronjuvelen i den belgiske klassikerpyramiden. - Let’ get this show started. Supporters from Scandinavia - book your tickets, messet teamsjef Jens Haugland via egen...

