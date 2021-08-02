Close Form Button

Arctic Race of Norway 2021: Hushovd tror på fransk eller belgisk seier

August 02, 2021
Skrevet av:

Sykkelmagasinet Foto: Pauline Ballet

Thor Hushovd peker ut Kristoff til storfavoritt på de to første etappene i Arctic Race of Norway, men setter pengene sine på sammenlagtseieren til enten en fransk eller belgisk rytter. Ambassadør for Arctic Race of Norway, Thor Hushovd tror franskmannen...

