Tour de France-barometeret: 6 norske er aktuelle
Sven Erik Bystrøm nærmer seg plass.
Juni 24, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): Den store åpningsfesten i København nærmer seg. Alt nå vet vi at to nordmenn blir å se på startstreken under Tour de France: Andreas Leknessund og Amund Grøndahl Jansen. Dog må man ta et aldri så lite forhold med...