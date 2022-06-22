Close Form Button

Nyheter

– Nå hadde vi fortjent den Tour de France-plassen

Coop-Hitec går glipp av årets største happening, men har sportslig flyt.

Juni 22, 2022
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik

(Sykkelmagasinet): De flyr høyt om dagen, norske Team Coop-Hitec Products. Anført av Ingvild Gåskjenn har laget i tur og orden kjørt inn topplasseringer under LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour, Women’s Tour og nå under Tour de Suisse, der Gåskjenn kvitterte ut...

