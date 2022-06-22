This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
– Nå hadde vi fortjent den Tour de France-plassen
Coop-Hitec går glipp av årets største happening, men har sportslig flyt.
Juni 22, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): De flyr høyt om dagen, norske Team Coop-Hitec Products. Anført av Ingvild Gåskjenn har laget i tur og orden kjørt inn topplasseringer under LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour, Women’s Tour og nå under Tour de Suisse, der Gåskjenn kvitterte ut...