– Fryktet at jeg måtte legge opp
Etter tre måneder som proff ble han nektet å fortsette.
April 26, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): Etter å ha avsluttet Tour of Norway på hjemmebane i Stavanger, bar det rett videre til hospitering i russiske Gazprom-RusVelo for 22 år gamle Eirik Lunder. Han gjorde sine saker såpass godt under debuten i Deutschland Tour og deretter...