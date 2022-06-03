This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
– Drømmer om at Uno-X skal vinne Tour de France
Den yngste av Kulset-brødrene tegnet langtidskontrakt.
Juni 03, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): I tur og orden har Kristian, Sindre, Magnus og nå Johannes Kulset tatt turen innom Uno-X Pro Cycling og Uno-X Dare DT. Sistemann inn portene, og sannsynligvis den beste av dem, 18 år gamle Johannes har nylig signert en...