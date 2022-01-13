Close Form Button

Klassikerne

Ikke del av Kristoffs spurt-entourage

Sven Erik Bystrøm står på egne bein hos Intermarché-Wanty.

Januar 13, 2022
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik

(Sykkelmagasinet): Etter å ha feiret jul og nyttår i hjemlandet, er Sven Erik Bystrøm denne uka i full gang med sin første treningsleir for Intermarché-Wanty Gobert. WorldTour-mannskapet har installert seg på Albir Garden Resort i Alfaz del Pi, langs kysten...

