This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Kristoffs sjef mener Roubaix er lagets største sjanse
- Kan ikke forklare hvorfor Alex ikke har stått på podiet.
April 13, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): Alt onsdag ettermiddag satte Alexander Kristoff seg på flyet ned til Amsterdam og første del av reisen ned til brosteinsslitet i Roubaix. Denne gangen uten hans vante reisepartner, Sven Erik Bystrøm - som blir igjen i Stavanger for å...