This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Gianni Savios råd til Trym Holther: – Ta det med ro
18-åring tar steget fra junior til Androni-Giocattoli.
Januar 23, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet.no): Vår aller yngste sykkelproff, 18 år gamle Trym Bjørner Westgaard Holther, ligger i forberedelser til de enkeltstående rittene på Mallorca sammen med lagkameratene Andrii Ponomar og Eduard-Michael Grosu. - Vi hadde en samling her før jul, og laget sa...
VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?