This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Van der Poel i gult, Cav is back & Pogacar hors catégorie
Her er de beste bildene fra en dramatisk åpningsuke av Tour de France.
Juli 05, 2021
Tourens første uke unnagjort. Åtte etapper med dramatikk og kaos, jubel og kriser, oppturer og nedturer. Her er de beste bildene fra Tourens åpningsuke.