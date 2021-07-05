Close Form Button

SØK

176 Views
Historier

Van der Poel i gult, Cav is back & Pogacar hors catégorie

Her er de beste bildene fra en dramatisk åpningsuke av Tour de France.

Juli 05, 2021
Skrevet av:

Sykkelmagasinet Foto: Pauline Ballet & Charly Lopez

Tourens første uke unnagjort. Åtte etapper med dramatikk og kaos, jubel og kriser, oppturer og nedturer. Her er de beste bildene fra Tourens åpningsuke.

Alaphilippe vinner åpningsetappen til Landerneau i stor stil.

Bretagne sto stolt vertskap til årets Grand Départ.

Fra hav til fjell, den andre etappen gikk opp til Mur-de-Bretagne.

Kystlandskapet satte sitt preg på de første etappene i Bretagne.

Tim Merlier fra Alpecin-Fenix spurtet inn til seier på den 3. etappen.

Megalitter og mektige ortostater i Carnac.

Caleb Ewan.

Feltet passerer gjennom Amboise på vei til Châteauroux.

Primoz Roglic før den femte etappen, tempoen mellom Change og Laval.

Mathieu Van Der Poel, i gult og tom.

Den fjerde etappen fra. Redon til Fougeres.

Feltet i horisonten.

Dylan Teuns solo på den 8. etappen til Tignes.

Pont de Terenez.

Cavendish har vunnet to etapper så langt.

Pogacar har allerede rukket å sette sine rivaler på plass.

ABONNER PÅ NYHETSBREVET

For å se hvordan vi bruker din informasjon, ta en titt på vår Personvernerklæring.