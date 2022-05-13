This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Retro: Lokket fram monsteret i Merckx
Italo Zilioli trodde ikke hva han så på Blockhaus.
Mai 13, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): Som 21-åring hadde Eddy Merckx alt rukket å vinne Milano-Sanremo to ganger. I tillegg hadde mannen fra Tielt-Winge stått på podiet i Flandern rundt, vunnet Gent-Wevelgem og La Flèche Wallonne. Han var utvilsomt et sykkeltalent av de sjeldne. Det...