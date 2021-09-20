This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Tidenes VM: «Jeg var den eneste som satt med Hinault»
Jostein Wilmann har alltid kjempet mot alle odds.
September 20, 2021
Vi kom for å høre historien om tidenes hardeste VM, men reiste hjem med lærdommer om livet. En drøy times sykkeltur fra Trondheim ligger Lundene gård på Viggja i Skaun. Familiegården til Jostein Wilmann er idyllisk plassert nede ved Orkdalsfjorden....
VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?