Giro d’Italia: Fem kommende stjerner
Om de ikke inntar den rosa scenen med storm nå, kan framtiden tilhøre disse talentene.
Mai 06, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): De inntar Grande Partenza i Budapest med sommerfugler i magen og vidt forskjellige ambisjoner. Felles for rytterne Sykkelmagasinet har stanset litt opp ved foran starten av Giro d'Italia, er at de hver for seg sitter med egenskaper som gjør...