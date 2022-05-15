This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
En visjonær i krisetider
Han styrte Corsa Rosa gjennom sykkelsportens vanskeligste periode.
Mai 15, 2022
Giroens rittdirektør Vincenzo Torriani var brilliant, karismatisk og respektert. I etterkrigstidens Italia var økonomien i makeløs vekst, og sporten han regjerte over populær som aldri før. Torriani styrte skuta gjennom storhetstiden med Coppi og Bartali, en tid da landets største...