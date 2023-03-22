- Har fortsatt en drøm om å bli landeveisproff - Sykkelmagasinet

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
– Har fortsatt en liten drøm om å bli landeveisproff
Torbjørn André Røed går sine egne veier i jakten på proffkontrakt.
Mars 22, 2023
Torbjørn André Røed Alder: 25 år Fra: Asker Ryttertype: Klatrer/allrounder Lag: ABC Cycling Lagets base: Des Moines, Iowa Satser fra: Grand Junction, Colorado Instagram: @torbjornroed Se for deg at du kjører rundt i van langs vestkysten av USA og leter...