Fransk maktdemonstrasjon i Arctic Race - Sykkelmagasinet

Aktuelt

Fransk maktdemonstrasjon i Arctic Race

August 11, 2022
Marcus Liebold

(Sykkelmagasinet): På en grå og regntung dag var det Axel Zingle fra Cofidis-laget som mestret både værforholdene og løypa best og som vant åpningsetappen av Arctic Race of Norway på Mo i Rana. Franskmannen akselererte såpass kraftig i finalebakken at...

