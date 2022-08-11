Fransk maktdemonstrasjon i Arctic Race - Sykkelmagasinet

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Fransk maktdemonstrasjon i Arctic Race
August 11, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): På en grå og regntung dag var det Axel Zingle fra Cofidis-laget som mestret både værforholdene og løypa best og som vant åpningsetappen av Arctic Race of Norway på Mo i Rana. Franskmannen akselererte såpass kraftig i finalebakken at...