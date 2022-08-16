Dette er det norske håpet Tour de i l'Avenir - Sykkelmagasinet (+)

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
– Et ritt jeg har ambisjoner om å vinne
Staune-Mittet har ladet opp i Alpene foran høstens store mål.
August 16, 2022
(Sykkelmagasinet): Tour de l’Avenir - den ungdommelige styrkeprøven som avslører framtidige hovedrolleinnehavere i ritt som Tour de France. Utrolig nok har norsk sykkelsport produsert to av dem på de siste tre årene: Tobias Foss og Tobias Halland Johannessen. Basert på...