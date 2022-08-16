 Dette er det norske håpet Tour de i l'Avenir - Sykkelmagasinet (+)
Aktuelt

– Et ritt jeg har ambisjoner om å vinne

Staune-Mittet har ladet opp i Alpene foran høstens store mål.

August 16, 2022
Skrevet av:

Jarle Fredagsvik Foto: Sjur Martin Kleppan

(Sykkelmagasinet): Tour de l’Avenir - den ungdommelige styrkeprøven som avslører framtidige hovedrolleinnehavere i ritt som Tour de France. Utrolig nok har norsk sykkelsport produsert to av dem på de siste tre årene: Tobias Foss og Tobias Halland Johannessen. Basert på...

