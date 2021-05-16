Close Form Button

Coppi, kongen av Italia

«Damene dånte foran ham, kastet seg på bakken foran ham.»

Mai 16, 2021
Skrevet av:

Espen J. Lee

«En type som Bartali røykte sigaretter, drakk grappa og satt oppe halve natta, men vi var skikkelig disiplinerte,» sa Giuseppe ”Pino” Favero, en av Coppis trofaste hjelpere, først for Bianchis amatørlag, SIOF, og senere som del av mesterens faste utvalgte...

