This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Coppi, kongen av Italia
«Damene dånte foran ham, kastet seg på bakken foran ham.»
Mai 16, 2021
«En type som Bartali røykte sigaretter, drakk grappa og satt oppe halve natta, men vi var skikkelig disiplinerte,» sa Giuseppe ”Pino” Favero, en av Coppis trofaste hjelpere, først for Bianchis amatørlag, SIOF, og senere som del av mesterens faste utvalgte...
VIL DU LESE DENNE OG ANDRE EKSKLUSIVE ARTIKLER PA NETT?